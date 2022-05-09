chs bsbl.jpg

Photo courtesy of Clinton baseball

The Clinton Red Devils defeated the Pendleton Bulldogs 6-4 to win the AAA District 3 baseball championship in the second game of the district finals on Monday night at Clinton High School.

Pendleton defeated the Red Devils 12-10 in the first game on Monday night, forcing a winner-take-all championship game. 

In the District 3 bracket, Clinton defeated Berea 16-0 and Pendleton 11-8, setting up the championship game. 

Clinton advances to the AAA Upper State bracket with Seneca (District 1), Powdersville (District 2) and Chapman (District 4). The double-elimination bracket will start on Thursday night with Clinton traveling to Powdersville. 

