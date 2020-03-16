Due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Clinton Family YMCA is suspending all games and practices and delaying the start of the 2020 regular season for its Dixie Youth Baseball and Dixie Softball youth sports program until April 4.
This decision was based upon the recommendation of Dixie Youth Baseball, Inc. and guidelines from the U. S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov.
A targeted date of April 6 to resume practice and games is tentatively scheduled pending the status of the COVID-19 pandemic both locally and nationally.
