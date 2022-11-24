The Clinton Red Devils head to Powdersville Friday night to take on the Powdersville Patriots. The Red Devils enter the matchup undefeated and the Patriots enter 12-1. Both are undefeated in region play.
Powdersville’s only loss occurred on September 16 against Hillcrest, 37-35. They average 46.8 points per game. When it comes to common opponents, both teams played and defeated Chester and Belton-Honea Path.
The average score of the Red Devils’ 13 games to date is 49-18. The average score of the Patriots’ 13 games is 47-23. Both teams score more in the first quarter of the game while the following three quarter’s average drop in order with the fourth quarter being the lowest scored.
Clinton beat Chester 48-20 in the regular season while Powdersville defeated the Cyclones 42-12 in the second round of the playoffs. Powdersville defeated BHP 47-32 in the regular season while Clinton defeated them 28-13 in the second round of the playoffs.
Powdersville faced Daniel last week, narrowly winning 36-35. Clinton met Chapman for the second time last week, beating them 49-27.
