The Clinton Family YMCA is now registering for youth soccer for the 2021 fall season.
Age divisions will include 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 (as of 9/1/21).
League games will be played on Monday, Tuesday and/or Thursday at 5pm at PC. Games will be played from September 20-November 11.
The cost to register is $60 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members. Ages 3-5 will be half-price and that age group will meet once per week on Mondays.
The deadline to register is August 20. $10 late fee will be assessed after the registration deadline. Financial aid is available.
