The Clinton Family YMCA is offering open registration for Youth Basketball for four playing divisions through the December 7 registration deadline.
Age groups will be 5 – 6, 7 – 8, 9 – 10 and 11 – 12 in Youth Basketball. All leagues for the 2020 – 2021 season will be Co-Ed. The cut-off age for youth basketball is December 1. As an example, if a youth is currently 10 years of age but turns 11 before December 1, he/she is considered a 11-year-old and play in the 11 – 12-year-old age group.
Team assignment and notification will be by Monday, December 14 for all age groups.
There will be four playing divisions. Basics (5-6) will meet Mondays and Thursdays at 5 pm. Mini-Mites (7-8) will meet on Tuesdays and Fridays at 5 pm. Jr. Mite (9-10) and Mite League (11-12) will play league games each Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday. Teams will play twice weekly.
League games will begin Saturday, January 9 thru Saturday, February 6 with games being played each Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday.
Jr. Mites and Mites begin practice Monday, December 14 – 19.
The older leagues will practice for beginning Monday, December 14, have a one-week break for the Christmas Holidays and then resume practice on Monday, December 28 and begin league play at the YMCA on Saturday, January 9.
All leagues will resume practice on Monday, December 28.
Players will receive the new weather wicking basketball jerseys specifically designed for youth basketball players.
Registration fees are $50.00 for Y members and $65.00 for Non-members. Financial aid and assistance are available. The YMCA will not deny anyone the opportunity to participate in its youth sports activities.
Interested participants are encouraged to register by Monday, December 7. For additional information and interest, call the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.
The Clinton Family YMCA will adhere to the following COVID-19 regulations and guidelines for the 2020-2021 basketball season:
By visiting the Clinton Family YMCA, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. In order to minimize the opportunity to spread the virus, the YMCA is asking parents, participants, and families to follow these guidelines:
MASKS – everyone will be required to wear mask throughout the facility. Once participants and coaches enter the basketball gymnasium, they may remove their mask. Parents, non-participating children, and spectators must keep their mask on while in the basketball gymnasium.
PLAYERS AND COACHES ONLY AT PRACTICES* – Parents/guardians may bring their child into the gymnasium but once their child’s team starts practice, we ask that everyone leave the gym. *Applies to Jr. Mite (9-10) and Mite (11-12) only. Parents/guardians for Basics (5-6) and Mini-Mite (7-8) may accompany and stay with their child.
GAMES – Parents, guardians, and family members may attend games but are required to wear a mask throughout the facility at all times.
PROTOCOL FOR POSITIVE TEST – Any individual (participant, coach, parent, guardian, etc.) who tests positive for COVID-19 will be asked to refrain from attending any YMCA function for a minimum of 10 days. After 10 days, if that individual is symptom free or cleared by a medical doctor, he or she may return.
