With the South Carolina High School League finalizing their adjustment to fall sports last week, Clinton High School has released their revised football schedule.
SCHSL approved the plan to move the start of fall sports from July 31 to August 17. The first football game would be played four weeks later. This allows for the start to be pushed back a week at a time if conditions warrant. The last start date to complete the season on time would be Oct. 2.
The plan allows for a 7-game football season and up to four rounds of playoffs. Each team would be allowed two scrimmages and one jamboree.
Clinton had to eliminate 4 games from their schedule.
The Red Devils season will begin with a match-up with Union County. The game will be hosted by Union County on September 11.
On September 18, they will have their home opener versus Broome. September 25, the Red Devils will visit Chapman (Inman).
The month of October will feature 4 homes games starting with Emerald on October 2. October 9th’s opponent will be Woodruff.
Their rivalry game versus Laurens will be played on October 16. The last regular season game will be against Strom Thurmond on October 23.
Pendleton, Newberry, Swansea, and Blue Ridge were all games in the original schedule that had to be removed or changed due to the shorten season.
The Red Devils returned to condition/practice on Monday, July 20, following all guidelines issued by the SCHSL.
Clinton Red Devils Revised Football Schedule
Sept. 11 at Union County
Sept. 18 vs Broome
Sept. 25 at Chapman (Inman)
Oct. 2 vs Emerald
Oct. 9 vs Woodruff
Oct. 16 vs Laurens
Oct. 23 vs Strom Thurmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.