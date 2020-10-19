Clinton High School has released football ticket information for games over the next two weeks.
For JV football on Thursday, October 22 at Woodruff, there are only 130 tickets available for Red Devil fans. JV football player’s parents have the first option to buy.
Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased from the athletic department office from Monday, October 19 - Wednesday, October 21 (9:00 am until 1:00 pm). Any remaining tickets can be purchased on Thursday, October 22 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. No tickets will be sold at the gate and only SCHSL passes are accepted.
Clinton varsity Football will host Woodruff for homecoming on Friday, Oct. 23. Tickets should be purchased online at chsreddevils.com. There will be no tickets sold at the gate. A limited number of tickets can be purchased from Wilson’s Curb Market and Arthur State Bank. No one will be admitted without having purchased an online ticket or have a ticket in hand.
JV football will host Union County on Thursday, October 29. Tickets should be purchased online at chsreddevils.com. There will be no tickets sold at the gate. A limited number of tickets can be purchased from Wilson’s Curb Market and Arthur State Bank. No one will be admitted without having purchased an online ticket or have a ticket in hand.
Varsity football will play at Union County on Friday, October 30. Tickets are $7.00 and can be purchased from the athletic department office from Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30 (9:00 am until 1:00 pm). No tickets will be sold at the gate and only SCHSL passes are accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.