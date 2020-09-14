To ensure that safety protocols mandated by the SCHSL are followed, Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School will limit attendance and have requirements in place for athletic events.
Seating capacity will be limited to 20 percent of actual capacity for all fall sports. Varsity and JV football games will be limited to 1,300 spectators at Wilder Stadium. All JV and Varsity volleyball games will be limited to 300 spectators in the gym. Middle School volleyball will be limited to 150 spectators in the gym.
Ticket distribution and sales will be facilitated by the CHS and CMS Athletic Departments and will include the following guidelines:
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limitations, Senior Citizen Passes and All Season Sports Passes will not be honored.
All spectators will be required to enter the venue with a mask or face covering and adhere to social distancing at all games. Spectators will not be allowed to enter without a mask or face covering. Members from the same/immediate family may sit or stand together.
Spectators are not allowed on the field or court prior to or after games.
Spectators should remain in the seating area or standing room area at all times unless visiting the concession stand or restrooms. All spectators must remain 6 feet apart while standing in line.
Potential spectators are asked to remain at home if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are under quarantine for close contact, or exhibit signs of illness.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Varsity Football Admission - $7.00
Middle School and JV Football Admission - $5.00
Middle School, JV, and Varsity Volleyball Admission - $5.00
Girls Tennis and Cross Country - Free
