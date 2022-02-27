274729638_10220498213072571_557119505227237676_n.jpg

Clinton High School recently recognized their student-athletes from fall and winter sports.

Presented awards were as follows:

Boys Cross Country

Col. Rexford Sportsmanship Award – Joey Ardelt

Most Improved Runner – Hayden Stinson

Most Valuable Runner – Charlie Cody

Region Champions

Region Coach of the Year – Lee Atkinson

Girls Cross Country

Col. Rexford Sportsmanship Award – Dorothy Trent

Most Improved Runner – Ada Tiller

Most Valuable Runner – Elizabeth Reid

Region Champions

Region Coach of the Year – Lee Atkinson

All-State – Elizabeth Reid

JV Football

Offensive Player of the Year – Jalin Massey

Defensive Player of the Year – Carson Glenn

Most Valuable Player – DJ Clark

Varsity Football

Offensive Player of the Year – Davis Wilson

Defensive Player of the Year – Bryson James

Best Offensive Lineman – Peyton Pitts

Best Defensive Lineman – Hezekiah Kinard

Gayle Ellis Award – Jayden Robinson

Most Valuable Player – Jykorie Gary

Region Coach of the Year – Corey Fountain

All-State – Peyton Pitts, Hezekiah Kinard

JV Boys Basketball

Most Improved Player – Michael Henderson, Jr.

Best Defensive Player – Ke’Leja Byrd

Most Valuable Player – Kadon Crawford

Varsity Boys Basketball

Most Improved Player – Jamon Golden

Best Defensive Player – Austin Copeland

Most Valuable Player – Taliek Fuller

Columbus Copeland Award – Tae Speaks

Girls Tennis

Sportsmanship Award – Gracie Wiggins

Sportsmanship Award – Libby Dailey

Most Improved Player – Kimora Wesley

Most Valuable Player – Mary Catherine Dailey

Region Player of the Year – Mary Catherine Dailey

All-State – Mary Catherine Dailey

JV Volleyball

Hustle Award – Sophia Sullivan

Most Improved Player – Emilee Mitchum

Most Valuable Player – Lindsey Pysell

Varsity Volleyball

Sportsmanship Award – Zaria Tucker

Most Improved Player – Jada Briley

Most Valuable Player – Madison Swindler

JV Girls Basketball

Most Improved Player – Jordan Hill

Best Defensive Player – Patience Adams

Most Valuable Player – Zakalia Redd

Varsity Girls Basketball

Most Improved Player – De’Asia Boyd

Best Defensive Player – Payton Price-Walker

Most Valuable Player – Tinique Austin

Varsity Cheerleading

Most Valuable – De’Asia Boyd

Most Improved – Caroline Ballew, Jamirah Rivers

Sportsmanship Award – Jenna Whiteford, Alexa Kate Bagwell

Caroline Sease Award – Anna Watson