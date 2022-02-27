Clinton High School recently recognized their student-athletes from fall and winter sports.
Presented awards were as follows:
Boys Cross Country
Col. Rexford Sportsmanship Award – Joey Ardelt
Most Improved Runner – Hayden Stinson
Most Valuable Runner – Charlie Cody
Region Champions
Region Coach of the Year – Lee Atkinson
Girls Cross Country
Col. Rexford Sportsmanship Award – Dorothy Trent
Most Improved Runner – Ada Tiller
Most Valuable Runner – Elizabeth Reid
Region Champions
Region Coach of the Year – Lee Atkinson
All-State – Elizabeth Reid
JV Football
Offensive Player of the Year – Jalin Massey
Defensive Player of the Year – Carson Glenn
Most Valuable Player – DJ Clark
Varsity Football
Offensive Player of the Year – Davis Wilson
Defensive Player of the Year – Bryson James
Best Offensive Lineman – Peyton Pitts
Best Defensive Lineman – Hezekiah Kinard
Gayle Ellis Award – Jayden Robinson
Most Valuable Player – Jykorie Gary
Region Coach of the Year – Corey Fountain
All-State – Peyton Pitts, Hezekiah Kinard
JV Boys Basketball
Most Improved Player – Michael Henderson, Jr.
Best Defensive Player – Ke’Leja Byrd
Most Valuable Player – Kadon Crawford
Varsity Boys Basketball
Most Improved Player – Jamon Golden
Best Defensive Player – Austin Copeland
Most Valuable Player – Taliek Fuller
Columbus Copeland Award – Tae Speaks
Girls Tennis
Sportsmanship Award – Gracie Wiggins
Sportsmanship Award – Libby Dailey
Most Improved Player – Kimora Wesley
Most Valuable Player – Mary Catherine Dailey
Region Player of the Year – Mary Catherine Dailey
All-State – Mary Catherine Dailey
JV Volleyball
Hustle Award – Sophia Sullivan
Most Improved Player – Emilee Mitchum
Most Valuable Player – Lindsey Pysell
Varsity Volleyball
Sportsmanship Award – Zaria Tucker
Most Improved Player – Jada Briley
Most Valuable Player – Madison Swindler
JV Girls Basketball
Most Improved Player – Jordan Hill
Best Defensive Player – Patience Adams
Most Valuable Player – Zakalia Redd
Varsity Girls Basketball
Most Improved Player – De’Asia Boyd
Best Defensive Player – Payton Price-Walker
Most Valuable Player – Tinique Austin
Varsity Cheerleading
Most Valuable – De’Asia Boyd
Most Improved – Caroline Ballew, Jamirah Rivers
Sportsmanship Award – Jenna Whiteford, Alexa Kate Bagwell
Caroline Sease Award – Anna Watson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.