The 2022 high school baseball season in Laurens County came to an end on Monday night with the Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils losing elimination games in the Upper State playoffs.
Eastside defeated Laurens 8-3 in a AAAA playoff matchup in Taylors. Eastside will play at AC Flora in the Upper State finals.
Powdersville outlasted Clinton 5-1 in the AAA elimination game in Clinton. Powdersville advances to take on Chapman in the Upper State finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.