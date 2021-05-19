The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association will hold its 8th annual Mac Harrison Memorial Round Robin Doubles Tournament on Saturday, May 29 at the Oakland Tennis Center in Newberry from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Each player will play three sets with a different partner, against different doubles competition. There will be two divisions for both women and men:
1) 2.5 and 3.0
2) 3.5 and 4.0.
There is no charge. However, a donation will be accepted as all proceeds go towards the CLNTA’s two tennis summer youth camps (Laurens and Newberry). The CLNTA is a 501©3, tax-exempt, nonprofit organization.
To sign up, contact Martha Wilder at mbjwilder@gmail.com with the following information: Subject line: Mac, name, desired division, phone number, email address.
