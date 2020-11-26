Region III AAA has announced their 2020 All-Region Football Team.
Clinton is well represented this season with a total of six players.
On the offensive side, lineman Peyton Pitts represents the Red Devils.
Defensively, 4 players represent the Red Devils.
Those players are defensive lineman Marcus Chalmers, linebacker Bryson James, defensive backs Justin Copeland and CK Vance.
Jykorie Gary made the All-Region team as well.
Chapman placed the most players with 9 total on the team, followed by Clinton and Union County with 6 each, Broome and Woodruff placed 5 apiece, and Emerald placed 4 players.
