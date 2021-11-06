Clinton Football took one small step toward its overall goal, a run in the AAA State Playoffs, on Friday with an overwhelming 77-14 win over out-matched Palmetto at Wilder Stadium. Football Head Coach Corey Fountain reminded his troops post-game that despite a lopsided victory, this was just the first round.
The game was played with a running clock starting deep in the 3rd quarter. As Palmetto was forced to throw, Clinton’s doomsday secondary just sat back and waited on the passes – the Mustangs gained just 141 yards for the game, mostly on two scoring drives. The Clinton coaches will want to clean up 7 penalties and giving up a touchdown just before halftime.
Clinton’s defense gained 83 yards in interception returns; Clinton’s offense rolled for 468 yards – 379 of that on the ground on 38 rushing attempts. Junior QB Austin Copeland managed the offense for the injured senior QB Davis Wilson. Austin Copeland completed 6 of 7 passes for 79 yards added to the offense.
The 77 points was a school record, eclipsing 75 points vs Woodmont in 1970. Sophomore placekicker Keegan Fortman converted a school recond 9 PATs, out the hold of Kadon Crawford, who ran in a 2-point conversion on one of the few missed kick attempts.
Fountain said, “One step up the hill. Our guys did a good job preparing this week. We got great effort - 1s, 2s, 3s, the JV guys that got to play gave great effort. Our attitudes were good and that is what we can control, that’s what we got to control next week going into the game. We’re going to have to prepare; we’re going to have to give good effort each and every day of practice, and we have to have a good attitude. That’s what championship mentality is about, and we have to have that mentality each and every week.”
Clinton took the opening kickoff and drove for a Jishun Copeland score. After the Red Devil defense held on a 4th down, Jishun Copeland scored again. Jykorie Gary added a 1st quarter touchdown, and Clinton drove again but lost a fumble at the goal line. The 1st quarter ended with Clinton leading 21-0.
A Jishun Copeland touchdown made it 28-0. Justin Copeland intercepted for a pic six, called for an illegal celebration on the runback. Assessed on the kickoff, the penalty gave Palmetto a short field, and the Mustangs made that work for a touchdown with 2:24 to play in the 1st half. An Austin Copeland to Justin Copeland touchdown pass tallied Clinton’s 43rd point, with Crawford converting the 2-pointer. Palmetto showed it didn’t want to quit with a touchdown with 12.7 seconds on the 1st half clock.
Danny Kinard scored the next two Clinton TDs, and the Red Devil reserves took over the scoring from there.
This Friday, the Red Devils travel to Lower Richland, a 27-21 winner over Seneca and a #1 seed in their region.
