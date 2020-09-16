The Clinton Red Devils will travel to Greer on Saturday morning for a matchup with Riverside in the Greer jamboree.
To purchase tickets to the jamboree, go to https://gofan.co/app/events/102032. Tickets are limited and no tickets will be sold at the gate. Masks are mandatory for entrance and also while in attendance for this event for all spectators.
Spectators will be parking at the public lot on Village Dr. This is the only way to access the visitor stands.
The CHS Broadcast Crew will be in Greer to kick off the Saturday Morning Rewind Show from Greer High School at 9:00am. After the show on WPCC 96.5 FM and www.largetime.net, the crew will broadcast the game at 10:00am.
Once the regular season begins, Saturday Morning Rewind will change to a new time and start at 9:00am every Saturday morning throughout the CHS football season. Buddy, Gene, BJ and Coach Harold Nichols will be live from Whiteford’s each Saturday featuring CHS Head Football Coach Corey Fountain and a special guest each week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.