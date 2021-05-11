The Clinton High School tennis team is heading to the AAA state championship after a 4-3 win over Seneca on Tuesday.
Clinton will face the winner of Oceanside Collegiate-Waccamaw at the Florence Tennis Center at 1pm on Saturday.
# 1 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Samuel Goodroe 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 2 Singles Connor Donley defeated Joseph Burgess 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 3 Singles Anders Orr defeated Andrew Stover 6 – 3, 6 – 1
# 4 Singles Nathan Meade lost to Levi Leard 6 – 3, 7 – 5
# 5 Singles Edwin Orr lost to William Smith 6 – 1, 3 – 6, (7 – 5)
# 1 Doubles I. Waldron & C. Donley defeated Burgess & Leard 6 – 1, 6 – 1
# 2 Doubles Eli Brewer & Henry Curtis lost to Ryan Wallace & Johnny Dong 6 – 2, 6 – 2
