Tennis stock

The Clinton High School tennis team is heading to the AAA state championship after a 4-3 win over Seneca on Tuesday.

Clinton will face the winner of Oceanside Collegiate-Waccamaw at the Florence Tennis Center at 1pm on Saturday.

# 1 Singles    Ike Waldron defeated Samuel Goodroe    6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles    Connor Donley defeated Joseph Burgess    6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles    Anders Orr defeated Andrew Stover    6 – 3, 6 – 1

# 4 Singles    Nathan Meade lost to Levi Leard    6 – 3, 7 – 5

# 5 Singles    Edwin Orr lost to William Smith    6 – 1, 3 – 6, (7 – 5)

# 1 Doubles  I. Waldron & C. Donley defeated Burgess & Leard  6 – 1, 6 – 1

# 2 Doubles   Eli Brewer & Henry Curtis lost to Ryan Wallace & Johnny Dong  6 – 2, 6 – 2