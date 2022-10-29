A swarming Clinton Red Devils special teams unit blocked a punt for a touchdown, stopped another punt on a bad snap, and scored a safety on a third Emerald punt, as Clinton clinched its undefeated season, 37-6, Friday at Wilder Stadium.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said the team talked about it during the week of preparation, that they hadn’t scored a special teams touchdown for the past several games. Against Emerald, he said, “they smelled blood in the water.”
Jishun Copeland scooped up the blocked punt and scored, posting Clinton to an early 7-0 lead, with 10:11 left in the 1st quarter. Bryson James scored on a short run after a Justin Copeland catch got Clinton into scoring position. After the Emerald punter couldn’t handle the snap, and he was downed by the Red Devils special team, Jishun Copeland scored again with 53.2 seconds before halftime.
Emerald clawed back for a touchdown with 9 seconds to play until the half. The PAT was blocked.
Clinton accepted the second half kickoff and put together a drive that killed the 3rd quarter. Bryce Young found Justin Copeland in the end zone for a 15-yard scoring pass, to cap Clinton’s first possession of the second half. With a 28-6 lead, Clinton recovered a fumble and Emerald recovered a fumble right back. A Bryson James sack put Emerald at its own goal line. On the punt, the kicker was tackled in the end zone for a safety with 1:18 left in the 3rd quarter.
Bryson James, one of seven SC high school football players who are finalists for the title of Mr. Football but has not been named to either the Shrine Bowl or the North-South Game, scored Clinton’s final touchdown with 8:24 on the game clock.
Now at 10-0, Fountain said, “It’s just special for these seniors. They came in when I came in as rising 9th graders and they put in the work, and it’s good to see it come to fruition. But we still have unfinished business; I mean this is Clinton High, they’re used to going deep in the playoffs and to state championships, so we really haven’t done anything yet. Everybody remembers December (the state championship game will be Dec. 1).”
Clinton did not have – or even need – its normal offensive production to win; the Red Devils ran for 155 yards and passed for 62 yards. Emerald out-tallied Clinton with 222 total yards. Clinton lost two fumbles, but those were offset as Eric Robinson recovered two Emerald fumbles.
Next, Clinton plays Travelers Rest (a 49-48 loser to Blue Ridge) in a #1 vs #4 seed, first round of the AAA Playoffs game Friday at Wilder Stadium. This is Clinton’s first undefeated regular season since 2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.