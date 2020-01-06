The Clinton Family YMCA is offering open registration for its Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone League for 11- and 12-year old youth through the February 11 deadline.
This will be the third year of the YMCA Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone League competing in the Dixie Youth, Inc., sanctioned league as the newly expanded ‘O’ Zone (open base) League. ‘O’ Zone means “Open Base” baseball where players can play off base and advance at their own risk. Baseball dimensions have been expanded from standard Dixie Youth Majors division with the pitching mound at 50 feet and bases at 70 feet.
Big-barrel bats (2-5/8”) are allowed and DY ‘O’ Zone simulates major-league baseball and travel-league competition more than any other youth baseball program.
Additionally, in recent years Clinton's Dixie ‘O’ Zone (ages 11-12) and Dixie Minor (ages 9-10) teams team have won multiple S.C. Dixie Youth State Championships and finished highly in the DY World Series, as well as capturing the overall Sportsmanship Award.
The Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone registration deadline is Tuesday, February 11. After registration, the 11-12 ‘O’ Zone players must go through an on-field skills evaluation and then will be placed on evenly balanced teams through a detailed coach’s selection process.
All players will receive full uniforms including jerseys and caps. The age cut-off is May 1, 2020. (As an example, if a child is 10 years of age but turns 11 before May 1 he/she is considered 11 years of age and must play in the proper age group.) All league games will be played at the Clinton YMCA complex this year, on 100 YMCA Drive, and no games will be scheduled during the Laurens County School District 55 and 56 Spring Break April 6-10.
Registration is $50 for YMCA members while non-member registration is $65. A $10 discount will be provided for each additional child in the same family, and financial assistance is available to families, as well.
Registration is being taken daily from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays at the YMCA reception desk at 100 YMCA Drive. For additional details or information, call Brian Shealy or the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.