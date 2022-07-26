The Clinton YMCA O-Zone All-Stars will be one of two teams representing the state of South Carolina in this year’s Dixie Youth World Series.
The Clinton All-Stars began their road to the World Series by sweeping through the District 3 Championship with a perfect record of 3-0, outscoring their opponents 37-3.
The team’s District championship opened their way into the Dixie Youth State Championships held at Timken Park in Union. After winning their first two games in the state tournament, the Clinton team would lose a hard-fought game to the Midland Allstars.
The team, however, would battle back to win their next three games to advance to the State Championship game. On the final day of the State Championship, the Clinton All-Stars would face the same Midlands team that had dealt them a loss earlier in the week. In a back-and-forth affair, the Clinton All-Stars would eventually be outdueled by Midlands with a final score of 13-9.
The Clinton All-Stars finished the state championship as the runner-up with a record of 5-2, with both losses coming at the hands of the state champion Midlands team.
As the South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball O-Zone runners-up, the Clinton All-Stars received an invitation to participate in the Dixie Youth World Series held in Lumberton, NC, August 6 – August 11. The Clinton All-Stars will be competing against the state champions from Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Louisiana as well as the South Carolina State Champions, Midlands.
The Clinton team consists of 12 players and three coaches. Team members are: Alex Cornelio, Angel Vargas, Asa Baker, Bryar McWatters, Graydon Watkins, Isaac Cain, Jaylin Bluford, Kaleb Dickson, Matthew Hardick, Ryder Rowland, Will Corley, and William Addison. The team is coached by Jeremy Campbell, who is assisted by Jayson Glenn and Josh Rowland.
The team is seeking donations as they advance to the World Series. Tax deductible donations may be made through the Clinton Family YMCA by contacting Patti Nelson or Laura Martin at 864-833-1555.
