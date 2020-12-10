Clinton’s Addison Easter has committed to Mars Hill University to play volleyball.
Before high school, she also played basketball and softball.
Easter, a defensive specialist/Libero, picked Mars Hill over schools like Anderson and Pfeiffer University.
She said she loved the environment from the first time she stepped on campus and that it has a “home” feel to it.
While continuing her volleyball career, she will also be pursuing a degree in Health Science/Pre-Physical Therapy. Her goal is to become a physical therapist.
Easter believes she will be used in college in a defensive specialist role.
