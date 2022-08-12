The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association will hold its annual mixed doubles round robin tournament on Saturday, August 27, at Laurens City Park, from 9 a.m. to around noon.
Everyone will play 3 sets, each set with a different mixed doubles partner vs different mixed doubles opponents.
There will be two divisions for both women and men. One 2.5-3.0 and the other division 3.5-4.0. Play will be limited to 24 participants (12 women and 12 men).
There is no charge , however a donation would be appreciated as donations go towards their two youth camps (Laurens and Newberry).
The CLNTA is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization. To sign up contact Martha at mbjwilder@gmail.com with Subject line "Mixed". Content: Name, Desired Division, phone # and email address. The deadline for registration is Thursday, August 25.
