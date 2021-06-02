The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association held its 9th Annual Mac Harrison Memorial Round Robin Doubles Tournament on Saturday, May 29 at the Oakland Park Tennis Center in Newberry.
Women’s Division: First place: Elizabeth Yi (Newberry), Second place: Abigail Yi (Newberry).
Men’s Division: First place: Jason Tavenner (Laurens), Second place: Jamar Friday (Newberry).
The CLNTA’s next Round Robin Tournament will be Saturday, August 28 at Laurens City Park. This is the CLNTA’s Annual Mixed Doubles Tournament.
For more information about the CLNTA, contact Martha J. Wilder, 864-340-1888, mbjwilder@gmail.com or on Facebook: Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association.
