A group of avid tennis players from Laurens and Greenwood recently won the USTA 18u 6.5 combo state tennis tournament in Florence, SC.
The men defeated teams from Lexington, Florence, and Mount Pleasant in Group 2 and then defeated the winner of Group 1 from Greenville in the finals.
The players who competed at the state tournament were Ben Little, Yvan Youssef, Nick Yarbrough, Ike Dickey, Grant Dickey, Jason Tavenner and Captain Marty Woods. Also part of the local league team were Greg Hopkins, Thomas Stewart and Reiny Koschel.
The team now advances to the USTA sectionals in Mobile, Alabama on December 3-6. They will compete against other state champions from Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina.
Photo: Front Row L to R Yvan Youssef, Marty Woods, Grant Dickey. Back Row L to R Ben Little, Jason Tavenner, Ike Dickey.
