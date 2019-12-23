GAFFNEY – On the one hand, losing close games is excruciating, and the ones on the road lead to gloomy bus rides home. On the other, close losses show improvement and the hope for better times.
The Laurens Raiders played in Gaffney’s tournament and fell to Northwestern (of Rock Hill), 57-55, and to the host Indians, 45-41.
It brings the Raiders’ 2019 work to an end and leaves them with a record of 3-8, 0-2 in Region 1-5A.
On Saturday, Gaffney outscored the Raiders by two points in both halves.
Five second-half 3-pointers in the third quarter by Dee Foster put Laurens up, 30-29, but the Indians regained the edge in the fourth.
Foster scored 19 points, by far the most by an LDHS player, while Dra Copeland scored eight, Leonard Williams seven, Josh Cureton four and two each for Preston Mahon and J.Q. Fair.
A pull-up jumper with a reported eight seconds left gave Northwestern its winning margin on Friday. Foster tried a shot that beat the buzzer but failed to go through the net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.