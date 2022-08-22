The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced on Monday that Andrew Codington is the Player of the Week for Week Zero on August 19.
Codington is a senior quarterback and special teams player for the Laurens Academy Crusaders and was making his debut as starting quarterback as the Crusaders defeated the Augusta Eagles by a score of 56–38.
Codington passed for 246 yards and three touchdowns completing, 15 of 32 passing attempts. He also ran for 91 yards and scored two more touchdowns rushing the ball. On special teams, Codington made a tackle and forced a fumble that the Crusaders recovered.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Codington on August 25 at the first Touchdown Club meeting of the year. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards will be presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The TD Club meeting will feature the three High School Head Football Coaches from Laurens County, including Laurens District High School Head Coach Daryl Smith, Clinton High Head Coach Corey Fountain and new Laurens Academy Head Football Coach Travis Plowden.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Drive and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
Featured speaker for the second TD Club meeting on Thursday, September 8 will be new Presbyterian College Head Football Coach Steve Englehart. Player of the Week awards will be presented for the August 26 and September 2 high school football games.
