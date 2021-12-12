CHARLESTON, S.C. – Winston Hill and Rayshon Harrison scored 26 points apiece in a hard-fought exciting game, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-5) fell to the College of Charleston Cougars (7-3), 78-76, in overtime on the road.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Harrison scored the game’s first points with a free throw 20 seconds into the contest. College of Charleston scored 12 of the next 15 points taking a 12-5 lead four minutes into the game. The Blue Hose would cut the Cougars lead to five points on a couple of occasions early in the half. With 11:03 on the clock, Charleston had their largest lead 22-11. Four straight points by Kobe Stewart cut the Blue Hose’s deficit to seven points with 10 minutes on the clock. The Blue Hose cut Charleston’s lead to four points after a jumper by Hill and a free throw by Trevon Reddish-Rhone with 5:14 on the clock. Charleston would push their lead back to double-digits, 42-32, with 1:04 on the clock. Five straight points by Harrison to end the half cut the Cougars’ halftime lead to 42-37.
SECOND HALF – The Blue Hose took the lead after starting the half with a three-point play by Hill and a corner three from Kobe Stewart giving Presbyterian a 43-42 lead two minutes into the half. College of Charleston responded with a 6-0 run regaining the lead. With the Cougars leading 50-46 with 14 minutes on the clock, two straight threes by Harrison pushed the Blue Hose back in front, 52-50. The remainder of the half, the lead exchanged hands several times with several ties. With 1:50 left in regulation, Hill connected on two free throws giving the Blue Hose a 72-70 lead. With one minute left in regulation, College of Charleston’s Brenden Tucker, who scored 23 points in the game, tied the score at 72 with a layup. Both teams had chances over the final minute but they were not able to convert on a basket which sent the game into overtime.
OVERTIME – Harrison gave the Blue Hose the early lead with a basket in the paint. The Cougars tied the score at 74 with a basket at the 4:05 mark. With 1:19 on the clock, Harrison converted on a tough layup in the lane giving the Blue Hose a two-point lead. Fifteen seconds later, College of Charleston connected on a jumper tying the score. Presbyterian had several chances to regain the lead but they were not able to score. With ten seconds left in the overtime period, College of Charleston’s Fah’Mir Ali scored the game-winner. In the final seconds, Presbyterian’s game-tying shot attempt missed.
NOTES
- Hill set a new career-high with his 26 points while shooting 11-for-16 from the field.
- Hill grabbed a team game-high nine rebounds which marked his third game this season with at least nine boards.
- Harrison’s 26 points marked his 13th career 20-plus point scoring game.
- Presbyterian finished the game with a 46-32 advantage on points in the paint.
- The Blue Hose finished the game with 46 rebounds which is their second-highest single-game rebounds total this season.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian begins a two-game homestand against Carver College this Wednesday, December 15 at 7 p.m. in the Templeton Center.
