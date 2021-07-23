Recently graduated Presbyterian College women’s golfer Serina Combs has been named a nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Combs joins Trinity Williams as PC’s two Woman of the Year nominees.
Rooted in Title IX and directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the NCAA Woman of the Year program celebrates the accomplishments of female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Over 220,000 women are competing in college sports, and this year the NCAA received 535 nominations across its three divisions for this prestigious award.
A two-time Big South All-Academic Team member, Combs played in all five tournaments for Presbyterian this spring, leading the team on four occasions. The Lake Worth, Fla., native concluded her Blue Hose career with a 78.64 stroke average, the fourth-lowest in the program’s DI era. Earlier this month, she was named a WGCA All-American Scholar for the fourth consecutive year.
Back in May, Combs graduated from PC as a Political Science and History double major with a 3.89 GPA. She was also the president of Presbyterian’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Beginning this fall, Combs is set to attend the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law.
Conference offices will select up to two nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year from their pool of member school nominees. Next, the Woman of the Year Selection Committee will identify the top 10 honorees in each of the NCAA’s three divisions.
From those 30 honorees, the selection committee will select three finalists from each division. The 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year will then be named later this fall at an award ceremony in Indianapolis.
