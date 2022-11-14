The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Justin Copeland is the Player of the Week for games played on November 11.
Copeland is a senior wide receiver, defensive back and special teams player for the Red Devils. Copeland scored in three different ways for the Red Devils as they defeated BHP in the 2nd round of the SCHSL AAA playoffs 28–13 on Friday night.
Copeland had a 95-yard kickoff return, a 75-yard pass reception and a 55-yard rushing touchdown for the Red Devils. Defensively, Copeland had two pass breakups and three solo tackles.
Clinton High School Head Coach Corey Fountain stated, “Justin has been a leader on and off the field. He made plays in all three phases of the game and was an integral part of our success Friday Night.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Copeland on November 17 at the bi-monthly Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year is presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The November 17 meeting will feature the South Carolina versus Clemson preview with former USC football player Seth Strickland and former Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell speaking.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
