The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Clinton High School junior Jishun Copeland is their Week 5 Player of the Week.
Clinton High School defeated Newberry High School 41-20 on Friday night to improve to 5-0. They will begin region play on Oct. 1.
Copeland had a standout game at running back and linebacker against Newberry. He had 12 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Copeland was credited with three solo tackles.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Jishun Copeland on October 7 at their next meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
The meeting will feature Coach Keith Richardson, former CHS head football coach and athletic director, as the featured speaker. The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor six Laurens County legends at the October 7 meeting. The distinguished legends have been instrumental in supporting football and the Laurens County Touchdown Club for many years. The ‘Legends’ are Coach Keith Richardson, Herbert Adams, Coach Bobby Ivey, Coach Bob Strock, Truman Owens and Sandy Cruickshanks.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Drive and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
