On Saturday, February 29, the Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group will celebrate nine years of remembering the past and assisting the future of Clinton High School boys’ basketball from 5-7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Christian Life Center at 303 E. Centennial St. in Clinton.
In addition to celebrating past scholarship recipients and previous inductees (including last year’s inductee, Leon Sturkey, who was unable to attend in 2019), the group will also honor Columbus Copeland and the vision and dedication he had to start the Legacy Group nine years ago.
The Legacy Group was formed to provide scholarships to summer camp to current District 56 boys’ basketball players and recognize players from the past who have made a contribution to Clinton High boys’ basketball.
Prior-year recipients have attended camp at the University of Kentucky, University of Georgia, Clemson University and, for the past two years, the group assisted in sending the entire CHS boys’ basketball team to summer basketball camp.
The annual banquet provides great basketball and food. Buffet-style food will be provided by Trotters Restaurant. This is a free event. Donations are accepted to help pay for summer camp and the cost of the event.
For more information, contact Buddy Bridges at 864-923-7174 or J.D. Fuller at 803-466-3343.
