After a player tested positive for COVID-19, Union County football has suspended practices and games until Sept. 29, putting the Clinton Red Devils season opener in jeopardy.
Unless something changes, Clinton will not play Union County on Sept. 25. Clinton head coach Corey Fountain said on Tuesday night that he isn't sure what they are going to do.
The Red Devils could look for another opponent to play on Sept. 25 or they could make an adjustment to the schedule to play Union County later in the season.
