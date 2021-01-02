CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference announced alterations to its women’s basketball schedule for the week of Jan. 4-10 on Saturday evening due to pauses within the Radford and UNC Asheville programs for COVID-19 concerns.
Presbyterian was set to host UNC Asheville on Jan. 4-5, but that series has been postponed. The new dates for that series have yet to be announced.
Instead, the Blue Hose (3-3, 2-2) are slated to visit Charleston Southern (4-2, 2-0) on Monday and Tuesday with tip times of 7 pm and 6 pm, respectively. PC had previously been scheduled to visit the Buccaneers on Feb. 19-20.
The full Big South Conference release and list of schedule alterations can be found here.
