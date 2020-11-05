Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will shut down the Laurens Raider football program for the remainder of the season, it was announced via press release on Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, November 4, an active member of the program tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was not symptomatic until the day of the test and, as a result had attended practices within the 48-hour window preceding the onset of symptoms. LCSD 55 and the staff at Laurens District High School are analyzing all the close contacts of the positive case.
District spokesperson, Ed Murray, said, “We will directly notify all students and staff that came into close contact with the infected individual within 24 hours following confirmation of the positive case. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus to help prevent any further spread.”
“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned,” added Murray, “we ask everyone, as always, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.”
Laurens was idle this week. They were scheduled to play Hillcrest on Friday night but that game was canceled several weeks ago. The Raiders were planning to end the season with a game at Clinton on Nov. 13.
LCSD 55 continues to monitor the cases among students and staff at each district location and provides updated numbers each Friday in a dashboard found on the district’s website at https://www.laurens55.org/.
