For the second week in a row, the Laurens Raiders varsity football team will be idle on Friday night.
The Laurens game at Greenville High School on Friday, Oct. 8 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Raiders' program. Last week, the Raiders game against Greenwood was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
The most recent postponement is the third for the Raiders this season. Their scheduled game against Daniel was canceled earlier in the season.
