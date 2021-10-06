ldhs fb vs uc

PHOTO COURTESY OF LAURENS 55 ATHLETICS

For the second week in a row, the Laurens Raiders varsity football team will be idle on Friday night. 

The Laurens game at Greenville High School on Friday, Oct. 8 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Raiders' program. Last week, the Raiders game against Greenwood was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. 

The most recent postponement is the third for the Raiders this season. Their scheduled game against Daniel was canceled earlier in the season.  