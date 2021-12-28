The Big South Conference announced on Tuesday that the USC Upstate at Presbyterian College women's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the Blue Hose program. The matchup has been rescheduled for Feb. 16, 2022, with the tip set for 6 p.m. from Clinton.
The Blue Hose will now open Big South play on Saturday, January 1st at 2 p.m. against Longwood from the Templeton Center.
