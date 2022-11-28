The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Kadon Crawford is the Player of the Week for games played on November 25.
Crawford, a junior tight end and defensive end, had six tackles on the night, two tackles for loss and one sack in the Red Devils 27–14 loss to Powdersville in the AAA Upper State Championship game Friday night.
Head Coach Corey Fountain states, “Kadon is a great young man who works exceptionally hard. I love his physical style of play. We usually see him getting noticed for his blocking, however, this past Friday he did a great job on the defensive side of the ball as well.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Crawford at the postseason Touchdown Club Banquet. The Player of the Week awards this year are presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club has moved the Postseason Awards Banquet to Wednesday, January 11 at The Ridge at Laurens.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road.
The TD Club will announce the All-County Team and the TD Club’s Player and Coach of the year at the Banquet. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 for the Banquet. The Banquet will start on January 11 at 7 pm.
This year’s postseason banquet will feature the South Carolina State Head Football Coach Buddy Pough. SC State and Coach Pough won the HBCU Football Championship in 2021.
