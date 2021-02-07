cross fit

CrossFit864 held their 11th annual 5K run/walk on Saturday morning in downtown Clinton. 

Participants and their times are as follows: 

Greg Loftis 18:37

Mikayla Plummer 23:03

Brian Fortman 23:18

Austin Hendrix 23:42

Anthony Trey 24:02

Charlie Stinson 24:49

Elijah Horton 25:06

Zane 25:10

Joe Godwin 25:12

Lee Atkinson 25:22

Jeramie Horton 26:27

David Kirkland 26:27

Barbara Kirkland 29:20

Leeds Barroll 30:25

Laurel Hickman 30:27

Abbey Hartwell 32:02

Blake Hartwell 32:02

Chandler Dailey 32:03

Mk Kelly 32:04

Elizabeth Lollis 34:51

Cayla Crowder 35:06

Judd Hendrix 39:53

Jeff Thomason 39:53

Charlotte Weber 39:53

Sebastian Kirkland 41:07

Carissa Morris 41:42

Ashlee Harris 41:42

Carolyn Lawson Bailey 41:46

Willie McAbee 45:15

Amy Plummer 46:11

Jessica Lukaszczyk 46:22