CrossFit864 held their 11th annual 5K run/walk on Saturday morning in downtown Clinton.
Participants and their times are as follows:
Greg Loftis 18:37
Mikayla Plummer 23:03
Brian Fortman 23:18
Austin Hendrix 23:42
Anthony Trey 24:02
Charlie Stinson 24:49
Elijah Horton 25:06
Zane 25:10
Joe Godwin 25:12
Lee Atkinson 25:22
Jeramie Horton 26:27
David Kirkland 26:27
Barbara Kirkland 29:20
Leeds Barroll 30:25
Laurel Hickman 30:27
Abbey Hartwell 32:02
Blake Hartwell 32:02
Chandler Dailey 32:03
Mk Kelly 32:04
Elizabeth Lollis 34:51
Cayla Crowder 35:06
Judd Hendrix 39:53
Jeff Thomason 39:53
Charlotte Weber 39:53
Sebastian Kirkland 41:07
Carissa Morris 41:42
Ashlee Harris 41:42
Carolyn Lawson Bailey 41:46
Willie McAbee 45:15
Amy Plummer 46:11
Jessica Lukaszczyk 46:22
