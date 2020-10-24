With a first round home playoff game on the line, the Laurens Academy Crusaders’ defense shut down Wardlaw Academy for a 40-0 victory.
With the defense holding another opponent scoreless, the offense continues to run through their opponent’s defense.
Thomas Lowry got the scoring started for the Crusaders with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Clarence Bertoli. Lowry added two more points by rushing for the two-point conversion.
Later in the first quarter, Bertoli rushed for two touchdowns, first a 63-yard touchdown and then a 9-yard touchdown.
The Crusaders took a 22-0 lead into the second quarter.
LA kept the scoring going with a Lowry 57-yard rushing touchdown, followed by Lowry completing a 33-yard pass to Caio Rita.
Before the third quarter ended, Judson Watkins rushed for a 23-yard touchdown.
Watkins third quarter touchdown was the last time either team reached the end zone. Wardlaw’s defense held the Crusaders scoreless in the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders will host Newberry Academy Friday night at 7:30pm.
