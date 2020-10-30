LA football flag

Photo courtesy of Suzanne Lowry

The Laurens Academy Crusaders ended their regular season with a blowout win over Cambridge/Palmetto Christian, 60-0.

Clarence Bertoli got the scoring started for the Crusaders with a 13-yard rushing touchdown.

Senior Thomas Lowry continued to add to his stellar season with four rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. Lowry also had one passing and one rushing two-point conversion.

Lowry’s passing touchdown came in the second quarter when he completed a 28-yard pass to Cal Robertson. Robertson rushed for the two-point conversion to complete the scoring drive. 

The Crusaders took a 46-0 lead into halftime.

Judson Watkins scored the only touchdown of the third quarter, a 17-yard rushing touchdown.

Brett Young capped off the game with a 43-yard rushing touchdown.

Laurens Academy finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and will host a first round playoff game on Friday night. 