The Laurens Academy Crusaders celebrated Homecoming by knocking off King Academy, 54-0 for their fourth win of the season.
Laurens Academy used its high scoring offense and shutdown defense as the keys to this week’s victory.
Thomas Lowry and Caio Rita got the scoring started for the Crusaders with a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Lowry continued to use his arm to lead the Crusaders with a 31-yard pass to Diamonte Grant for the touchdown. Clarence Bertolli came on to kick the successful extra point.
Later in the second quarter, Bertolli used his legs to rush for a 21-yard touchdown.
Lowry added a 21-yard and a 23-yard rushing touchdown to give LA a 40-0 lead at halftime.
The Kings defense slowed down the Crusaders offense in the second half but not before allowing Lowry to rush for a 51-yard touchdown to begin the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Judson Watkins got his name in the scoring column by rushing for an 8-yard touchdown. Bertolli came on and made the PAT for the last point of the game in the 54-0 win.
At halftime, Laurens Academy recognized their Homecoming Court. Madison Sherman was Freshman Princess, Emily Whiteford was Sophomore Princess, Emily Abercrombie was Junior Princess and Audrey Noffz was Senior Princess. Brantley Armstong was crowned Homecoming Queen.
The Crusaders improve to 4-3 on the season. They will travel to Wardlaw Academy next Friday night to take on the Patriots at 7pm.
