NEWBERRY – Caio Rita erupted for 24 points and Diamonte Grant added 14 as Laurens Academy defeated Faith Christian, 53-37, on Saturday in the SCISA Class A Shootout.
Rita 10-of-18 shots, while Grant, who sank three 3-pointers, was 5-of-12. Thomas Lowry, hit three of his four shots, and all three he took in the third quarter, on the way to eight.
Other Crusader scorers were Clarence Bertoli (4), Cal Robertson (3) and Luke Kerber (2).
As a team, Laurens Academy (10-9) connected on 22-of-51 (.431) field goals but only 3-of-14 (.214) free throws.
A close game – the Crusaders led 29-28 at halftime – got out of hand in the third quarter as LA outscored the Knights, 17-4. The Summerville school’s leading scorer was Elijah Ortiz with 10 points, who hit 5-of-14 shots. R.J. Brown hit 2-of-8 and scored seven.
Faith Christian (9-5) hit 15-of-45 shots (.333) and 3-of-4 free throws.
