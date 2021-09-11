The Laurens Academy Crusaders dropped a road game to Clarendon Hall, 82-14, on Friday night.
LA scored their first touchdown of the game on a Buddy Baker 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. The two point conversion was good after a Garrett Murphy to Diamonte Grant pass.
The Crusaders added another touchdown in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Murphy.
"I was very pleased in our 1st quarter performance and getting off to a better start then we have in the first three games," said Coach Travis Plowden, who was filling in for Todd Kirk. "Things slid away in the second quarter and I wish I had done a better job of responding to the momentum change. I give a lot of credit to Clarendon they did a number of things to give us problems and have some really good players. Although the game quickly got of hands we played hard and competed."
Plowden was complimentary of his senior leadership. "Cal Robertson and Diamonte Grant continue to greatly impress me with their leadership and toughness. They are doing so well in helping a young team that needs leadership. Thankfully, they are providing that leadership."
LA will host Cathedral on Friday night at 7:30pm.
