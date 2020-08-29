Laurens Academy lost its season opener to Holly Hill Academy, 18-12.
Holly Hill was able to score the first touchdown of the game, converting on the two-point conversion to go up 8-0.
Later in the first quarter, Thomas Lowry completed a pass to Caio Rita. The Crusaders two-point conversion was not successful, putting LA down 8-6.
Lowry’s pass to Rita was the 100th touchdown he has been responsible for while wearing a Crusaders jersey.
After a second quarter safety, Holly Hill took a 10-6 lead into halftime.
Holly Hill extended its lead with a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Lowry completed another touchdown to Rita in the fourth quarter to bring the score to 18-12. The two- point conversion fell short.
Laurens Academy falls to 0-1 and will travel to Palmetto Christian next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.