Newberry Academy pulled off a sweep of the basketball games – middle-school girls and boys, varsity girls and boys – played at Laurens Academy Friday night.
The Eagles won the girls’ varsity game, 55-46, and the boys won, 49-43.
Kailey Cheeks scored 19 points and Madison Rivers 16. Laurens Academy (13-6) got 13 points each from Reagan Williamson and Olivia Huck. Newberry Academy (16-4) led 10-9 after a quarter, 22-17 at halftime and 38-35 after three quarters.
The Eagles successfully converted 20-of-47 field goals (.426), while the Crusaders were 16-of-43 (.372).
Other scorers for LA were Payton Breen (9), Blair Quarles (9) and Rylee Ballard (2).
