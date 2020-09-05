Laurens Academy’s first road game of the season ended in a heartbreaking loss to Palmetto Christian Academy, 42-38.
The game was delayed until 8:20 because the Crusaders suffered a flat tire on the way to Mt. Pleasant.
The Eagles got off to a fast start, leading 16-0 until one minute was left in the first quarter. The Crusaders got on the board with a rushing touchdown by Clarence Bertoli. Thomas Lowry completed a pass to Jonas Smith for the two-point conversion.
The Crusaders trailed 16-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Lowry completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Diamonte Grant. Lowry’s connected with Rita for the 2-point conversion, tying the game at 16.
The Eagles scored the next 8 points, taking the led 24-16.
Lowry completed the 33-yard pass to Cal Robertson for a touchdown. Lowry then rushed for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 24.
With under a minute left in the first half, the Eagles scored a touchdown, taking a 30-24 lead into halftime.
The Crusaders received the ball to start the second half.
Lowry completed the 42-yard touchdown pass to Bertoli. Judson Wadkins completed the 2-point conversion pass to Robertson. The Crusaders took a 32-30 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles used a rushing touchdown to take a 36-32 lead.
With one minute left in the game, Lowry rushed 12 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Crusaders with a 38-36 lead.
The Eagles, with less than a minute on the clock, scored the game-winning touchdown.
After the game assistant coach, Travis Plowden said “our players, our kids responded very well to being late and being down 16-0 in the first quarter. We recovered multiple onside kicks that helped create the comeback.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.