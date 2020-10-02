IMG_1111.JPG

The Laurens Academy Crusaders lost their battle with undefeated Richard Winn Academy, 54-32, at home on Friday night.

The Richard Winn Eagles started the scoring off with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to take a quick 8-0 lead. 

They took that lead into the second quarter before adding another rushing touchdown and two-point conversion. The Eagles led 16-0.

Thomas Lowry and Diamonte Grant connected for a 37-yard touchdown to get the Crusaders on the scoreboard. Lowry completed the pass to Caio Rita for the two-point conversion to narrow the margin to 16-8.

Just before halftime, Richard Winn added another passing touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 24-8 lead.

Lowry and Grant connected again to get the scoring started in the third quarter. This time for a 56-yard touchdown.

Later in the third, Lowry connected with Rita for a 35-yard touchdown. He later found Cal Robertson for another Crusaders touchdown.

The Eagles took a 38-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Needing a stop to keep the game within reach, LA gave up another touchdown and two-point conversion to extend the Eagles lead to 46-26.

Late in the game, Lowry completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Clarence Bertoli to end the scoring at 54-32.

The Crusaders fall to 3-3 overall and will play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 7:00pm. 