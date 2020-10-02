The Laurens Academy Crusaders lost their battle with undefeated Richard Winn Academy, 54-32, at home on Friday night.
The Richard Winn Eagles started the scoring off with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to take a quick 8-0 lead.
They took that lead into the second quarter before adding another rushing touchdown and two-point conversion. The Eagles led 16-0.
Thomas Lowry and Diamonte Grant connected for a 37-yard touchdown to get the Crusaders on the scoreboard. Lowry completed the pass to Caio Rita for the two-point conversion to narrow the margin to 16-8.
Just before halftime, Richard Winn added another passing touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 24-8 lead.
Lowry and Grant connected again to get the scoring started in the third quarter. This time for a 56-yard touchdown.
Later in the third, Lowry connected with Rita for a 35-yard touchdown. He later found Cal Robertson for another Crusaders touchdown.
The Eagles took a 38-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Needing a stop to keep the game within reach, LA gave up another touchdown and two-point conversion to extend the Eagles lead to 46-26.
Late in the game, Lowry completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Clarence Bertoli to end the scoring at 54-32.
The Crusaders fall to 3-3 overall and will play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 7:00pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.