Laurens Academy recognized their fall athletics awards winners on Wednesday night.

Varsity Football

MVP - Thomas Lowry

Offensive MVP - Clarence Bertoli

Defensive MVP - Cal Robertson

Coaches Award - Caio Santa Rita

Lowry was also inducted into the Laurens Academy Hall of Fame for football

Volleyball

Offensive MVP - Madison Sherman

Defensive MVP - Emily Abercrombie

Hustle Award - Payton Breen

Coaches Award - Olivia Huck

Cross Country 

MVP - Andrew Codington

MVP - Audrey Noffz

Cheer

Most Improved - Addison Manley

Most Spirited - Audrey Noffz 

Most Dedicated - Brantley Armstrong