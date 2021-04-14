Laurens Academy recognized their fall athletics awards winners on Wednesday night.
Varsity Football
MVP - Thomas Lowry
Offensive MVP - Clarence Bertoli
Defensive MVP - Cal Robertson
Coaches Award - Caio Santa Rita
Lowry was also inducted into the Laurens Academy Hall of Fame for football
Volleyball
Offensive MVP - Madison Sherman
Defensive MVP - Emily Abercrombie
Hustle Award - Payton Breen
Coaches Award - Olivia Huck
Cross Country
MVP - Andrew Codington
MVP - Audrey Noffz
Cheer
Most Improved - Addison Manley
Most Spirited - Audrey Noffz
Most Dedicated - Brantley Armstrong
