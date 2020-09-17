Laurens Academy will travel to Charleston Friday to take on Cathedral Academy at 7:30 p.m.
The Crusaders are coming off their first win of the season.
The Generals are 0-2 on the season. They lost to Clarendon Hall, 44-28 and to Patrick Henry Academy, 50-24. This will be their first home game of the season.
Last season, they went 0-8, including 0-5 in conference play.
The Crusaders and Generals last faced each other in 2016. The Generals shut out the Crusaders 60-0.
The Generals have 13 players this season and are coached by Shawn Fagan.
