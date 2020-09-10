The Laurens Academy Crusaders play host to Clarendon Hall on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Laurens Academy is coming off its second loss of the season, after falling to Palmetto Christian Academy 42-38.
The Clarendon Hall Saints are 1-1 on the season, losing to PCA 62-20 and beating Cathedral Academy 44-28.
The Saints were 8-2 last season, defeating the Crusaders 44-22. They made it to the first round of the SCISA 8-Man Region II playoffs where they lost to St. John’s Christian Academy 44-32.
The Saints are led by Kylic Horton, who had three touchdowns against Cathedral Academy. Horton also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in that game.
The Crusaders will honor our military, police, and first responders at the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.