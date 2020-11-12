The second round of the SCISA 8-man football playoffs has Laurens Academy playing at Holly Hill Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm.
These two teams faced off in the first game of the season for both teams. The Holly Hill Raiders won 18-12. This game saw the lowest point totals in a game for both teams.
Holly Hill quarterback Marion Breland rushed for 129 yards on 10 carries, and the Raiders rushed for 337 yards as a team in the first matchup.
The Crusader offense has averaged almost 400 yards, 221.4 passing, and 178.4 rushing this season.
Holly Hill is 10-0 on the season, while the Crusaders are 8-3.
