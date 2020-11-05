Laurens Academy will be hosting Patrick Henry in the first round of the SCISA 8-man football playoffs Friday night.
The Crusaders and Patriots finished 7-3 during the regular season.
The Crusaders come in a little hotter than the Patriots, winning 7 of its last 8 games. The Crusaders shut out the last 3 teams they played.
The Patriots went 2-2 in their last four games.
Senior quarterback Thomas Lowry leads the Crusaders in both passing and rushing.
Zack Mathis, Patrick Henry’s quarterback, also leads his team in rushing and passing.
Kickoff is set for 7:30pm at Todd Kirk Field.
The Clinton Red Devils will face a Strom Thurmond team that they have not played since 2005.
Strom Thurmond is 3-2 overall and in Region 5-3A play.
The Rebels are led by quarterback Patrick Westbrook.
The last time these two teams faced off, the Rebels won 21-3. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm at Wilder Stadium.
Clinton's rivalry game versus Laurens has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Raiders' players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.